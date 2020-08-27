The Grand County High School Red Devils football team lost by a large margin on the road for the second time in as many weeks, falling to 0-2 with a 61-22 loss to the Canyon View Falcons. However, after falling behind 40-0 by halftime, and 47-0 in the third quarter, the Red Devils showed signs of life on offense, outscoring their 4A opponents 22-14 the rest of the way.
The Red Devils struggled to contain the Falcons' offense, especially on the ground, as Canyon View compiled 299 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns, averaging almost 10 yards per carry. Senior Dylan Harrison was the GCHS defense's leading tackler with 11 stops, while sophomore Trenton Nelson added eight.
GCHS also allowed a punt return for a touchdown, continuing its early-season special teams struggles, having given up two punt-return scores to the Beaver Beavers the previous week.
The Red Devil offense showed glimpses of what it's capable of when at full strength. Senior Dante Wells completed 12 of 20 passes for 205 yards and two touchdowns. Chance Arbon caught nine of the offerings, racking up 147 receiving yards, while Ryelan Jones caught three passes for 58 yards and two touchdowns, both of which occurred in the third quarter. Jones also broke free on a 41-yard rushing score in the fourth quarter, accounting for all of the Red Devils' touchdowns.
The Red Devils play at home for the first time this season on Friday, Aug. 28 at 7 p.m., versus the Union Cougars, who are 1-1 following a 43-25 loss to Ogden and a 40-10 victory at Uintah. Tickets for the game went on sale online on Wednesday, Aug. 26 to the general public after parents of players, cheerleaders, drill team and marching band members had first dibs with a special code. Attendance will be restricted to 50-percent capacity and split into sections. Masks and social distancing will be required.
The GCHS volleyball team began its season Tuesday, Aug. 18 at Gunnison Valley with a 3-1 victory, losing the first game 17-25 before winning the next three 25-12, 25-18 and 25-22. The GCHS girls tennis team swept Emery 5-0 in its first head-to-head varsity play of the season on Thursday, Aug. 20, and the GCHS cross country team's first meet of the year at San Juan on Friday, Aug. 21 was canceled because the Broncos elected to attend a meet in Cortez, Colorado instead, a meet GCHS couldn't attend because the district doesn't allow out-of-state travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, coach Randy Martin said.