Thunderstorms likely, especially in the morning...and becoming windy. High around 80F. Winds S at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Higher wind gusts possible..
A mostly clear sky. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: June 6, 2020 @ 12:32 am
Marcy Mason was sworn in as the new Moab City Treasurer on May 27. Mason previously served as the Assistant City Treasurer. The Moab City Council unanimously approved Mason's appointment on May 26. [Courtesy photo]
moabsunnews