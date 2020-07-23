To adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic, Utah State University announced they will offer multiple ways for students to return for the fall semester, including traditional face-to-face classes, online classes, and options that combine a bit of both. The semester begins on August 31.
“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to the USU Moab community,” said USU Moab Director of Students Samantha Campbell. “Our campus may look a little different, but students will be able to continue to pursue their education throughout this unique time in a way that they are most comfortable.”
“The university is calling on all students, staff and faculty to do their part to minimize risk to the rest of the community,” a statement from the university urged.
For in-person classes, face coverings will be required, seating will be marked to ensure social distancing and high-touch surfaces will be cleaned regularly to help minimize the risk of COVID-19. The campus’s front desk, testing center, and teaching centers will also have plexiglass barriers to protect those who work in the area.
“USU has offered online courses and distance education for decades and will leverage its expertise to offer students effective learning opportunities in the fall,” the university stated, adding that the school is focused on offering academic support to help students adjust to the changes.
Most instructional methods for fall 2020 will require students to have access to a computer and the internet. USU is providing students with funds from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act for technology grants.
More information about the university’s response to the current pandemic is at www.usu.edu/covid-19.