Colorado’s Pine Gulch Fire officially became the state’s largest documented wildfire on Aug. 27. The fire has consumed over 139,007 acres north of Grand Junction, 118 miles from Moab. While the fire is now considered 81% contained after blazing for a month, fire officials cautioned that areas could continue burning until November. The fire was begun by a lightning strike on July 31. [Courtesy photo]
Most Popular
Articles
- When dinosaurs roamed Moab
- Calling on Moab
- Moab sales revenue fell almost 50% during COVID-19 shutdowns
- Pine Gulf Fire Now Colorado's Largest
- San Rafael Desert plan maximizes OHV access
- What to expect as kids head back to school
- Growing pains at the Moab Museum
- Local wrestler returns triumphant
- Letters to the Editor: Re: Mask Etiquette in your Aug 20-26 issue
- Many voices ask for budget changes