Pine Gulch Fire

Colorado’s Pine Gulch Fire officially became the state’s largest documented wildfire on Aug. 27. The fire has consumed over 139,007 acres north of Grand Junction, 118 miles from Moab. While the fire is now considered 81% contained after blazing for a month, fire officials cautioned that areas could continue burning until November. The fire was begun by a lightning strike on July 31. [Courtesy photo]