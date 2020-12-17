Cosmo

Hi, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat. This week, I learned that the Grand County Public Library has an entire graphic novel collection in our children's room. Put some on hold today for reading over winter break! Here are a couple of my favorites: The “Owly” graphic novel series by Andy Runton is appropriate for the youngest children and filled with stories about a kind and cautious little owl and his friends. We also highly recommend the “Lunch Lady” graphic novel series by Jarrett J. Krosoczka, where the unconventional superhero heroine Lunch Lady and her sidekick Betty are serious about serving up delicious school lunches and solving crime. These books are great for reluctant readers! And for some gorgeous illustrations, read “The Tea Dragon Society” graphic novel and its companion book, “The Tea Dragon Festival,” by Katie O'Neill. These enchanting fantasy graphic novels feature adorable miniature dragons that grow tea leaves on their bodies. In 2018, The Tea Dragon Society won two Eisner awards and was named Best New Publication for Kids ages 9-12. Make sure you read it with a cup of hot tea!