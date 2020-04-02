Henry “Wayne” Norton, passed away on April 1 at his home in Moab. A graveside service is pending at this time. Condolences may be sent to his family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Updated: Four positive for COVID-19 in Utah's San Juan County
- "Close Arches and Canyonlands parks" say Moab mayor, hospital, health department
- Coronavirus arrives in Grand County
- Updated March 25: Grand County-area coronavirus closures, cancellations and policy notices
- Local quilters go viral to fight coronavirus
- Breaking: Salons close, overnight accommodation restrictions loosen under revised order
- Breaking: No evictions in April, Utah Gov. says
- Don’t go hard: Moab rock climbers, bikers asked to stay low-risk outdoors
- Moab restaurants reduce hours, close - and find ways to help
- Moab Garage Co., Back of Beyond Books among businesses adapting to crisis