Canyoneering fall

A canyoneering guide was leading a group in the Birch Hollow area near Zion National Park on Sept. 5, when a carabiner snagged on the edge of a rappel when the group was pulling their rope. The guide reportedly scaled the rocks to free the rope, but mistakenly attached himself to the loose end of the rope. The guide fell about 15 feet, sustaining traumatic injuries. Kane County Search and Rescue responded and a Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter extracted the patient to an ambulance. The guide is now in stable condition, according to a statement by authorities. [Courtesy photo]