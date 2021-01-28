The Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab Mutt of the Week is Wanda. A person driving to Moab for Christmas passed through Mexican Water and saw this girl trotting down the highway. They soon connected with Underdog Rescue and drove two hours to drop Wanda off at our ranch. This little one was quickly placed into foster to help her injured eye heal and get the special attention she deserved. After a few weeks in foster, she came back to our ranch and is now waiting for her forever home!
Little Wanda is spayed, vaccinated and microchipped! She loves toys, other dogs, and is doing well on the leash. We think she is a lab mutt and will probably end up being around 45 to 50 pounds. Visit our website to see more photos of Wanda and submit an adoption application for her. Please note that our Rescue Ranch is available to visit, volunteer or adopt by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 435-260-8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.