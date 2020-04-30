Utah State University Moab is celebrating one of its largest graduating classes ever, with 28 certificates being awarded including two bachelor’s degrees and eight master’s degrees according to university officials.
Eight of the graduates will be receiving a degree in nursing and in lieu of a traditional graduation ceremony, the university held a special virtual pinning ceremony on April 23.
“The USU Moab graduating class of 2020 is extraordinary. Among the 96 individuals who finished the semester, 27 completed the requirements for a degree or certificate in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said USU Moab Associate Vice President Lianna Etchberger.
USU has postponed its commencement celebration, but is asking graduates to share their graduation stories via Facebook and Instagram using #USUGRAD2020 as a hashtag. USU alumni and graduates are encouraged to post photos dressed in blue “in solidarity with our class of 2020.”
“USU Moab intends on celebrating its class of 2020 at a later date this year. Students will be notified via social media and email with more details,” local university officials said.