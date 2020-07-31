Moab residents Joshua and Chelsea Jensen welcomed baby Owen Vernon on July 11. Born at Moab Regional Hospital, Owen weighed 7 pounds, 2 ounces. Congratulations to the happy family! [courtesy photo]
