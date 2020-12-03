Moab Solutions

Moab Solutions announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the area nonprofit would scale back its annual fundraising effort outside City Market. "We did not want to put our great volunteers or the public at risk of contracting the virus," explained Lenore Beeson, president of the Moab Solutions Board of Directors. "Instead, we will fundraise two or three days a week, for a few hours, to ensure the safety of our volunteers, and to let the public know we are still here and ready to help people with emergency needs - perhaps now more than ever." Roughly half of the group’s Emergency Needs fund for the year is generally raised through the City Market tabling. For more information, contact Moab Solutions Executive Director Sara Melnicoff at 435-401-4685. [Photo: Moab Solutions]