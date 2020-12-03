Moab Solutions announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the area nonprofit would scale back its annual fundraising effort outside City Market. "We did not want to put our great volunteers or the public at risk of contracting the virus," explained Lenore Beeson, president of the Moab Solutions Board of Directors. "Instead, we will fundraise two or three days a week, for a few hours, to ensure the safety of our volunteers, and to let the public know we are still here and ready to help people with emergency needs - perhaps now more than ever." Roughly half of the group’s Emergency Needs fund for the year is generally raised through the City Market tabling. For more information, contact Moab Solutions Executive Director Sara Melnicoff at 435-401-4685. [Photo: Moab Solutions]
Most Popular
Articles
- UTV Rally moves to San Juan County: 2021 Rally on the Rocks will be headquartered over the county line
- Snakes, rats and motorcycles
- The rise and fall of the monolith
- Holding Strong
- The View: A road too far
- CFI takes on new leadership in uncertain times
- KZMU hosts auditions for Choreomania
- Wetlands recovery
- Letters to the Editor: Not a single noise, but a roar
- Science Moab awarded grant for school program
Images
Latest News
- ‘Moms Need a Break’: Second book by local author Sarah Barstow out now
- USARA’s Coats and Notes a success
- Desert Wild and Indigo Alley have holiday gifts
- Winter sports proceed with caution: COVID guidance requires masks, limits spectators
- Rethinking a 100-year-old deal
- Raising funds with limitations
- Delivering Thanks
- New USU Moab Building Under Construction: Grand opening slated for 2020