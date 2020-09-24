Mary Mays, 81, passed away on Sept. 22, 2020, at Emery Care Center and Rehab in Ferron, Utah. Cremation has taken place and services will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
