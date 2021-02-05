A very pregnant dog found wandering the Navajo Nation gave birth to nine puppies just four days after arriving t the Rescue Ranch. The pups were given the warmth, nourishment and care they were looking for at a foster home and we have slowly been adopting them out since. Little Wyoming is the last left of her litter.
Wyoming is a very gentle puppy and is great with kids and other dogs. She has been known at the ranch to voice the sweetest whimpers if you are not scratching her just right. Wyoming is a shepherd-lab mix and will likely grow to be around 40 pounds. She is still being potty-trained and learning how to walk on a leash.
Visit the Underdog website to see more photos of Wyoming and submit an adoption application for her. The Rescue Ranch is available to visit, volunteer or adopt by appointment only. To schedule an appointment, call 435-260-8033.
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.