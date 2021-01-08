Ice and snow continue to cause incidents for the Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue team. On Dec. 28, three Jeepers from California became lost when snow covered the trail markers on the Fins and Things trail. When the group decided the snow and ice was too dangerous to proceed, they called SAR. A team hiked in and escorted the group out, leaving the Jeeps out on the trail. The following day, a young hiker from Provo fell around 30 feet after slipping in the Navajo Rocks Mountain Biking area. A team from SAR, the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County EMS, and officers from the Bureau of Land Management evacuated the patient.
In a statement online, SAR officials urged the public: “Please check the weather forecast immediately before departing on your drive or hike.” [Photo: Grand County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue]