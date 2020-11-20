Elizabeth “Liz” George, aged 73, passed away on Nov. 18, 2020, at her home in Moab. Cremation has taken place and services are pending at this time. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.
Most Popular
Articles
- Moab LDS chapel vandalized
- Arches closes gates almost every day this October
- COVID-19 strains systems: County Commission passes restrictions on events
- Just how loud are they? A standardized sound test could identify the noisiest UTVs.
- A homegrown daredevil
- Hawks to resign from county commission
- Governor declares pandemic state of emergency
- Husband of woman killed at Arches plans lawsuit
- Funds raised for victim of attack: Moab woman severely burned, alleged attacker in custody
- Eagle Eye opens: Work on the Raptor Route mountain bike trail system continues
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- Letters to the Editor: If Only…
- The View: The once and future labor movement
- Up, up and away!
- Grand County High School October Students of the Month
- A rumble at Grand County Middle School
- Coats and notes: Local nonprofit, credit union host food and coat drives
- Thanksgiving delivered to your door: WabiSabi, Sweet Cravings and Synergy partner for 16th Annual Thanksgiving Meal
- Moab Chamber of Commerce plans safe holiday events