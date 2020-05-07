Full Circle Intertribal Center Director Kristen Ramirez-Marsh marked the National Day of Awareness for Missing and Murdered Native Women and Girls on May 5 along with other board members and volunteers.
"I am wearing red for my baby cousin Christina Ramírez Crawford and all our missing relatives,” Ramirez-Marsh said, adding that everyone in the community can help raise awareness of the national crisis. Native American women face murder rates that are more than 10 times the national average as well as increased rates of domestic violence and sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. For more information, go to the Coalition to Stop Violence Against Native Women at www.csvanw.org [Courtesy photo]