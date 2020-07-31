The Moab Valley Fire Department honored local David Nissen on July 21, noting his “outstanding bravery and selflessness.” Nissen helped two neighbors escape from the room of a home as flames engulfed the front of the residence. Tracey Lemon, one of the residents, said “I can't express how my adorably quiet, thoughtful neighbor showed up for his lunch hour at just the right time.” Authorities say the fire’s cause is still under investigation; the home is reportedly a total loss. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
