At a past meeting, Karen Guzman-Newton (third from left) discussed Moab’s transportation infrastructure and questioned the state’s support for funding of a U.S. Highway 191 bypass during a joint city and council meeting. Pictured, left to right, are Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus, city council members Tawny Knuteson-Boyd, Mike Duncan, Rani Derasary and Kalen Jones. [Photo by Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]