Raymond was born in Moab, Utah to Donna and Donald Randall. He lived in Utah until 1987 when he moved to Kitsap County, Wash., where he lived until his death. Ray’s hobbies included fishing, hunting, gardening and canning what came from his garden. He did auto body work for over 40 years.
He was preceded in his death by his infant sister, Sheila, and his beautiful mother. He is survived by his dad, Donald Randall; his sister, Charlotte Martinez; his three brothers, William, Milo and Donald Randall, all of Moab; his five children, Melissa, Megan and Josh Randall of Utah and Tyson and Nikki Randall of Washington. Ray had seven grandchildren with another on the way. He will truly be missed by many.
Service details are pending. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com