Greg Halliday shows a hole left by a bullet he shot through a playing card with his flint-lock rifle. He also has cards he had shot in half by aiming at the edge. Turn to page 4 in this week's print edition to read more about Halliday in our new feature Hidden Lives of Moab. [Rachel Fixsen / Moab Sun News]
Most Popular
Articles
- Letters to the Editor: UTV roar ruins Moab quality of life
- Federal judge removes Pendley as BLM head: Public lands boss in office "unlawfully," ruling says
- NavajoStrong supports rural communities
- Moab sewage shows COVID spike
- Moab Pride holds COVID-safe events
- Proposed highway threatens habitat, enviro groups say
- Judge rules Grand County’s commission switch can be on 2020 ballot
- Addressing ‘rape culture’
- Making people feel and look good
- Student Athlete Profiles: Zane Maher-Young
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.