Jamie Carter was recognized as Veterans of Foreign Wars' Teacher of the Year for the entire State of Utah. Carter teaches fifth grade at Helen M. Knight Elementary School. Pictured, left to right, are State Inspector Russell Pogue, VFW 10900 Commander Terry Lance, Jamie Carter and State of Utah Department Commander Mark Luddington. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]
