OraLynn Means, 84 and a lifelong Moab resident, died peacefully at the home of her daughter, Jacque, with her loving family by her side. OraLynn, one name spelled as two, hated to be called Ora. You were automatically supposed to know it was one name.
OraLynn was born on July 13, 1936, in Battle Mountain, Nevada, to Oren L. and Ruby Allen Moore. She spent her youth in Orem and Green River. She moved to Moab when she was 19 to be near her parents. OraLynn went back to school after her oldest kids were small to get her high school diploma.
OraLynn was an excellent cook and cooked at Allen Memorial Hospital for 25 years. She loved her collection of gems and knew all of them, loved to show them off to everyone. Mama could make a meal fit for an army out of nothing and loved golf and football.
She loved making flower arrangements. She loved irises and couldn't wait to show off the newest bloom of exquisite colors.
She was not a churchgoer but was religious in her heart and believed in the word of her Lord. She was the hardest worker and never complained (except about other peoples’ cooking).
She loved her six children with all of her heart and soul, they were her whole world. She said they were God's gifts to her.
Mama was a very quiet private person with an amazing heart and the gift to make everyone loved and welcome. She loved and would get excited over every birth of her grandkids. She loved all of her family’s exes as they were all still family.
OraLynn was preceded in death by her parents, Oren and Ruby Moore; her son, Lloyd Guy Beeson; her grandson, Guy Russel Beeson and a sister, Bonnie Larsen.
She is survived by her five children, Oren Dee (Dorella) Beeson of Palmer, Arkansas; Bonnie Jo (Angelo) Melo of Price; Jacque Amber Roedel of Moab; Colby Lynn Means of Moab; and Stacey Quinn (Kevin) Sheets of Moab. She is survived also by siblings Roy (Paula) Moore, Harold Moore, Lloyd Moore of Pahrump, Nevada; Rex (Linda) Moore of Eureka, Nevada; and Trudy Moore of Huntington, Utah, as well as grandchildren Christina Mohr, Scoot (Kim) Beeson, Jeremy (Amber) Beeson, Kirsten (Jeremiah) Avery, Callie Melo, Justin Woodard, Aaron Woodard, Coy (Kalan) Woodard, ThuThuy Woodard, Lucenda Woodard, Jason and Lethu Standage.
OraLynn loved her great-grandchildren, Samantha (Tim) Marler, Kyra, Taylor, Chase, Keisha, Kaylee, Audrina, Cole Dee, Courtlyn, Terryn, Harlie Jo, Sabre, Gatlin, Malina, Nyah, Kian X, Jace (America), Brendon, Kilee and Kayson Wayne as well as great-great-grandchildren: Ava, Sebastian, Jasper, Korbin, Tempest and Halle. She is also survived by Don (Chris) Woodard, Margo Beeson, numerous nieces and nephews and many friends.
Mama was our hero and inspiration, forever in our hearts, never out of our thoughts. We love you, Mama.
A viewing will be held on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Spanish Valley Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, Sept. 28 at 11 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (475 W. 400 North, Moab). Burial will follow at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.