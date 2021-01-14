Happy Meow Years! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. Recently, I was talking with Ms. Mary, the Grand County Public Library children’s library assistant, about our favorite books. She showed me some picture books written and illustrated by Jan Brett. Ms. Mary loves Jan Brett’s books because of their beautifully detailed illustrations and fun stories. The decorations on the sides of her pictures include little details of the story that is going on, along with the main story that you can follow on pages. Many of the books feature animal characters, which I really enjoy since I (did you know?) am a cat. Our library has a lot of Jan Brett books! I particularly enjoyed reading “The Hat,” which is about a hedgehog named Hedgie who accidentally gets a sock stuck on his head and convinces other animals that they should start wearing human clothes on their heads like hats as well. It’s hilarious! Can you imagine? I also really enjoyed “The Mitten,” which is about several different animals taking shelter from the cold in a mitten that is able, at least for a while, to stretch to fit them all inside. If you’d like to check out some of Jan Brett’s books, you can make an appointment to browse in the library, or you can put them on hold and use curbside pickup! Just call us at the Grand County Public Library at 435-259-1111.
Most Popular
Articles
- In Memoriam: Albert and Betty Lucero
- Luxury train heads to Moab
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
- San Juan declines Rally on the Rocks lease
- Student Athlete Profiles: Ty Bohannon shoots to score
- The Mutt of the Week: Our KZMU Litter!
- Moab police use-of-force policy studied
- Vaccine rollout progresses in Grand County: Health department says available doses are limited
- A thirsty valley: City officials take a hard look at water resources nearing max
- Welcome Grand County's New Year's baby!
Images
Latest News
- The View: A retrospective perspective
- Letters to the Editor: Water is life
- Letters to the Editor: UTV Noise
- Letters to the Editor: An Open Letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Letters to the Editor: See it for what it is
- Desert Power Yoga: Local studio offers ‘something for everyone’
- Moab wastes not: Recycling center, Melnicoff win awards
- Release your inner warrior at Hurling Hatchets