Lop's Pop Stop, located at 1004 S. Main St., recently celebrated five years of being in business serving purees, shakes, ice cream and more. [Photo courtesy of Lop's Pop Stop Facebook]
Latest News
- Controlled economic reopening begins
- Where’d you get them peepers?
- Two more test positive for COVID-19
- National Parks and camping still closed, Moab officials remind potential tourists
- County announces Kema Johnson will be new deputy county attorney
- Sweet treats too neat to beat
- Gary Wade Campbell, May 17, 1940 - April 27, 2020
- Health officials speak to council on Moab’s reopening
Most Popular
Articles
- Empty national parks ‘surreal,’ say staff
- Moab lodging, restaurants to reopen on May 1 with mask requirements
- Health department keeps Moab hotels closed to tourists until May 1
- UPDATED: Moab restaurants, lodging remain closed until May 4; other businesses may apply to open
- Gov.: All workers in Utah must wear masks
- National Parks and camping still closed, Moab officials remind potential tourists
- Another Grand County resident positive for COVID-19
- The View: No one is an island
- No set date for Moab to reopen, says health department after confusion
- No set date for Moab to reopen, says health department after confusion