Mural

Volunteers and saff from the Moab Arts and Recreation Center brought some optimism and creative spirit to Center Street, painting a new mural along the crosswalk in front of the Center Street Gym. "We're hoping to do murals on many crosswalks in town," said MARC Assistant Director Makeda Barkley, "it's a great way to spread a little joy." The bright floral design was created by Sascha Steinberg. [Photo by Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]