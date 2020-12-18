Weldon Leon Mayberry passed peacefully in his sleep on Dec. 12, 2020, at the age of 84.
Weldon was born Sept. 5, 1937, to Roy Mayberry and Lena (Ash) Mayberry in Mead, Oklahoma. He and his wife Susanne bought Pack Creek Ranch in the 1970s. They eventually sold the ranch, but Weldon stayed on to help run the ranch until he retired. Weldon loved to watch his great-grandchildren grow and play. He loved to be outside and loved dogs. Weldon and Susanne both loved music and concerts. He will be missed.
Weldon was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Carl; and his wife, Susanne (Wright). He is survived by his two children, Wendy Mayberry and Greg Mayberry (Brandi); four grandchildren, David Richardson, Ashley Erthum (James), Courtney Mayberry, and Morgan Nickle (Skyler); and seven great-grandchildren.
At Weldon’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be a graveside service on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Grand Valley Cemetery (871 Sand Flats Road, Moab).
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.spanishvalleymortuary.com.