Hi, everyone! This is Cosmo, the Library Cat. In an effort to help flatten the curve of COVID-19 cases in Grand County, our public library continues to adapt its services. Here are the latest updates: currently, instead of walk-in use, the library is now offering Library-By-Appointment. Appointments to use the library computer, scanner, printer, or copier and to browse for materials are available from Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Masks are required at all times while inside the library building. Our curbside service will continue to be available from Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Please remember the library also has meowsome mobile hotspots, Chromebooks, and iPads available for checkout. To make a library appointment, please call my librarians at 435-259-1111.
Cosmo’s Corner: Library opportunities to pounce on
- Cosmo the Cat
-
-
