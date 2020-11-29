HMK Students of the Month

Congrats to all the HMK Students of the Month! Pictured are, left to right, Principal Jill Tatton, sixth-grader Joley Phillips, fourth-grader Paisley Taylor, third-grader Estelle Surkes, second-grader Tucker Ibarra, first-grader Logan Vaughan, kindergartener Liam Vaughan and Moab Mayor Emily Niehaus. Not pictured: fifth-grader Cailey Swasey. [Photo: Helen M. Knight Elementary School]