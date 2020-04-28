Recycling Center

As the Moab Community Recycle Center continues limited hours of operation on Tuesdays from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Grand County Solid Waste Special Service District #1 sent a message of thanks for the community’s “recycling patronage, patience, and support.” The district reported that the week’s reopening resulted in a total of 202 recycling customers and $116 in donations. [Courtesy photo]