Martin James Rogers, May 7, 1970 - June 6, 2020

Martin James Rogers (Marty) passed away on Sunday, June 6 at 10:27 a.m. at San Juan Hospital in Monticello. After a lengthy battle with Huntington’s disease and type I diabetes, his body finally succumbed to complications of diabetic ketoacidosis. He passed peacefully, surrounded by his loving family.
Marty was born in Monticello on May 7, 1970, to Frederick “Buck” Rogers and Edna Rose Palmer Rogers. He was the baby of the family with three older brothers: Alan, Dwight, and Dan Rogers.
A true “Buckaroo,” Marty graduated from Monticello High School with the class of 1988 as class president and with many musical accolades. In 2000, he graduated with his master’s degree from Brigham Young University as a certified nurse practitioner.
Marty spent 15 years in the service of healing others, making sure that his patients were whole not just physically, but emotionally and spiritually as well. He never shied away from sharing his testimony and found joy in serving at a Christ-centered clinic.
He is survived in life by a long list of loving family and friends: Janna Cook Rogers, who joined him in 28 wonderful years of marriage; Baylee Rogers Spence, his daughter that made him a father, and her husband, Garret, and son, Bruin; Zakkary Rogers, his number-one man in life; Erin Rogers, his youngest daughter who he loved most of all; his mother, Edna Rose Rogers; his brothers, Alan (Julie), Dwight (Linda), and Dan (Elisa) Rogers; several nieces and nephews and additional extended family.
A viewing for all will be held at the North Monticello Chapel from 10 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 13. Social distancing will be considered for those with health concerns. The procession to the Mountain View Cemetery in Eastland will follow immediately after the viewing. A graveside service will begin at noon and Marty will be laid to rest at the feet of his father’s final resting place.
An open house celebration of life will be held at the Hideout Golf Course from 3 to 7 p.m., with food provided. Please join us in honoring his legacy with a memorial golf game. Tee times are open from 4 p.m. to close. Cost of renting a cart and/or playing the front 9 holes will be covered by the family. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Hideout Golf Course.
