Twelve Native American runners passed through Moab on Sept. 2, running a 360-mile route from the Bears Ears National Monument in San Juan County to Salt Lake City to raise awareness of issues in Utah’s Native communities, including COVID-19, racial justice and the movement to focus on missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls. The run was organized by the Native-led nonprofit SLC Air Protectors and the Urban Indian Center of Salt Lake. "This 360-mile prayer is for our relatives and for healing during this difficult time for so many of our communities during this pandemic. It’s a time for us as Native people to come together and offer prayers,” runner Jordan Marie Daniels said. Daniels is the founder of Rising Hearts, a grassroots group attempting to move Indian Country into national public consciousness. [Courtesy photo]
