Cosmo

Hello everyone, it’s Cosmo the Library Cat. I’ve noticed that some humans like to create arts and crafts, especially during a time that is coming up that they call “the holidays.” I decided I wanted to try, but I didn’t know how to get started. Then my librarians told me about a site called Creativebug, which you can access for free using your Grand County Public Library account at www.creativebug.com/lib/grandcounty. This site has video classes and other resources for people interested in doing arts and crafts. Creativebug seems to be geared towards adults, but I think kids might enjoy them too, as long as a grownup helps them with the difficult stuff. I watched a class on how to paint animal portraits. Unfortunately, while my paws are useful for many things, they are not ideal for using brushes, so I needed a lot of help to finish my projects. There are also downloadable templates, patterns and recipes. I definitely feel more creative after checking out Creativebug.