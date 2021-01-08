Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab’s Mutts of the Week are our KZMU litter. We affectionately named this litter after Lil Okra, Silver Lizard, Uncle Meat and Honeywine: some of the incredible DJs from our favorite local radio station, KZMU Radio (90.1 and 106.7 FM)!
A family in Mexican Hat brought this litter of pups to Underdog and even after 48 hours to decompress, the pups were still terrified and extremely shy, hiding in their dog house. Over the holidays, we put out a call for foster homes to clear our shelter for the holidays ahead. After just five days with loving foster families, they came back to us completely different pups! Now when anyone pulls into the driveway they are the first to rush out of their dog house and greet whoever has come. They are little wiggle worms and so excited for treats and love. We want to give a special thank you to the fosters who helped these pups learn that humans can be good. The dogs we rescue often need more TLC to get them to become the incredible companion animals we know they can be and fostering is one of the most effective tools we have to accomplish this.
The KZMU litter is now ready for adoption! These pups are eight weeks old and super fun and spunky. We believe they are cattle dog mixes and will grow to be medium dogs of around 35-45 pounds. If you are interested in adopting, please visit our website to put in an adoption application. Anyone with time to spare is welcome to come and continue socializing these pups! If you can’t adopt, text or call 435-260-8033 to come visit and play!
Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping the estimated 250,000 stray companion animals on Native American reservations of the Southwest through transport, vet care and adoption services. To donate, volunteer, foster or learn more about our rescue, visit www.underdogrescuemoab.org.