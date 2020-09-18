In a press release, the Moab City Council announced a public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 22 to discuss Proposition 8, a proposed tax that will appear on the general election ballot for Moab residents.
Proposal 8 would create a new sales tax, referred to as the Recreation, Arts and Parks (RAP) Tax, which would fund city facilities and programs like local parks, the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center, and the Moab Arts and Recreation Center as well as youth sports and art programs.
“This is the last available tourist tax that has not been implemented by the city,” said City
Manager Joel Linares. “It has been brought forward at the request of the city council as they
feel during these uncertain economic times it is incumbent on the city to collect all revenue
possible from visitors.”
If approved by voters, the tax would not apply to purchases of unprepared food or gasoline. City officials estimated that over 79% of revenues will come from visitors to the area rather than full-time residents.
The Moab City Council has stated that community feedback from residents will help determine where any funds raised by the tax are distributed.
Residents who wish to provide input at the Sept. 22 meeting can do so either by joining the meeting electronically by Zoom or by phone. To join by video: http://bit.ly/Prop8PublicComments
To join by phone: (669) 900-9128
Meeting ID: 821 2405 5519
Password: 279552
To submit written comments: https://forms.gle/LvcMTLB9rVi6kPnAA
For more information about Proposition 8 visit moabcity.org/Proposition8.