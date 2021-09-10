This Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the deadly terrorist attack on the United States on September 11, 2001. To honor those who lost their lives on that day, and to honor the first responders who played a crucial role in saving what lives they could, the Grand County Faith Based Coalition has organized a commemorative community event at Swanny City Park.
“It was just going to be a smaller remembrance event, but it escalated into an all-day, wonderful event,” said Dick Pacheco, a leader in the Coalition. “I’m pretty excited.”
September 11 is nationally recognized as both Patriot Day and as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The local Moab event will start at 9:11 a.m. with community service. Participants will help an elderly couple on Murphy Lane clean up flood damage to their home and yard.
In the afternoon, there will be a chili cookoff with members of Moab’s first responders, including those from fire, law enforcement, and search and rescue. There will also be live music, and the City has arranged for a free swim day at the Moab Recreation and Aquatic Center.
“We’re going to honor our first responders and recognize what they do for our community,” Pacheco said.