Underdog Animal Rescue and Rehab delivered “pet food, human food, hygiene supplies and masks” to communities in need on the Navajo Nation. The group reported that approximately 3,600 pounds of dog and cat food was given away in Newcomb, New Mexico; WhiteRock, Utah; and Montezuma Creek, Utah.
“In Newcomb and White Rock, lines of cars up to a mile long awaited our arrival, and unfortunately, we were not able to fulfill all the need,” Underdog staff wrote in a press release, adding that the group will return to the Navajo Nation in August. To learn more, go to www.underdogrescuemoab.org [courtesy photo]