The Moab Rotary Club has donated $450.00 and 50 face masks to the Full Circle Intertribal Center which will go toward the nonprofit’s Stronghold program, which provides essential and traditional items for Grand County Indigenous families during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pictured, from left, are Steve Getz, Dave Bierschied, Britta Kingsley, Joe Kingsley, FCIC secretary Miyoshi Lee, FCIC Director Kristen Ramírez-Marsh, John Fogg, FCIC board member Leslie Goldtooth and Bruce Louthan.
“Times are still tough but what we always can do is help and support each other and Moab has always been very good at that,” the club commented in a social media post. [Photo courtesy of the Moab Rotary Club]