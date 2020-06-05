Building the Stronghold

Full Circle Intertribal Center board members Miyoshi Lee, Virginia Lee-Yellowman and Kristen Ramirez-Marsh assembled over 30 support packages for indigenous elders and families in Moab on May 27 as part of the FCIC Stronghold program. FCIC Executive Director Ramirez-Marsh said support from Moab residents and community partners like WabiSabi, the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition and others is crucial to the effort. “Thank you, community! Be safe and stay healthy, relatives!” she said in a social media post. [Murice D. Miller / Moab Sun News]