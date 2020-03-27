Breaking: First positive COVID-19 test in Utah's San Juan County

San Juan County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19, an adult male below the age of 65, in a statement on the morning of March 27.
The San Juan Public Health Department announced “We continue to expect and prepare for additional cases of the new coronavirus in our community,” in a joint statement with the Utah Navajo Health System and the Navajo Department of Health.
The San Juan County Public Health Department also issued a public health order banning gatherings of more than ten people and prohibiting "leisure travel," defined by the San Juan County Sheriff's Department as "travel into San Juan County for the purpose of vacationing or self-quarantining outside of your home county or state."
Non-resident camping is now prohibited.
Restrictions in the order also include banning dine-in restaurant services while allowing delivery or take-out services, discouraging visits to retirement homes and jails, and urging physical distancing and sanitary practices in businesses.
The order will remain in effect until at least April 20, when it will be reviewed and potentially extended.
Read the full public health order here
The San Juan County town of Bluff is expected to issue greater restrictions on Saturday, including the closure of hotels, campgrounds and short-term rentals.
The Arizona and New Mexico portions of the Navajo Nation currently have 71 confirmed cases as of March 26. On March 20, Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez issued a stay-at-home order for all of residents, with exceptions only for essential travel to grocery stores and medical services.
As of March 27, Utah has 480 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with two reported deaths according to the Utah Department of Health.
On March 17, former San Juan County Commissioner and current Utah State Representative Phil Lyman led a group of elected officials from rural counties who sent a letter to Utah Gov. Gary Herbert urging a “return to normalcy,” downplaying the severity of the pandemic.
In a Facebook post on March 24, Lyman commented "People, it’s ok. Viruses happen. They are contagious. You’re probably going to get it. And yes, you could die."
Uintah County
That same day, the TriCounty Health Department also announced that Uintah County had its first resident test positive for with COVID-19.
“While this is our first case, we do not anticipate it being our last,” said TriCounty Health Medical Advisor, Dr. Karl Breitenbach in a statement.