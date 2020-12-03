Utah State University Moab’s new academic building is now under construction as officials held a “virtual groundbreaking” on Nov. 19 for the new campus south of Moab. The new campus will provide space for new career and technical education, as well as USU extension and degree programs. “As you’re thinking [about] economic diversity, keep us in mind because we can train local folks for some of those jobs,” said Lianna Etchberger, associate vice president at USU, at a Grand County Commission meeting.
“We are so excited to be able to bring this project to fruition after literally years of effort by several individuals and the community,” said USU President Noelle Cockett at the groundbreaking event. “We are especially thankful to the leadership of Moab City, to the officials in Grand County, and the State Legislature for helping us secure the funding that we needed to make this new building possible.”
USU Moab’s new campus was designed to reduce the campus’ carbon footprint, including using ground-source heating and cooling, photovoltaic solar parking canopies and natural material construction to meet silver-level LEED certification. A grand opening is planned for 2022.
The university is streaming construction at www.moab.usu.edu/newcampus.