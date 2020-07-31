The National Park Service announced that Patricia Trap will become superintendent of the Southeast Utah Group Area National Parks, which includes Arches and Canyonlands national parks and Hovenweep and Natural Bridges national monuments.
Trap replaces interim superintendent Kayci Cook Collins. Collins herself replaced Kate Cannon, who served as superintendent for 13 years before announcing her retirement in December of 2019.
Trap oversaw over 61 parks in 13 states as deputy regional director based in Omaha, Neb. She most recently acted as the superintendent at Mount Rushmore National Memorial where she helped coordinate the Trump Administration’s 2020 Independence Day celebration. Trap will assume office on Aug. 2, 2020.