Again, the Moab Community came through for our schools, supporting the Books for Tots program run by Back of Beyond Books. The Grand County Middle School library was surprised by a donation of over 30 beautiful new books along with a gift card of $400 to help with further book purchases. GCMS students and staff would like to thank all those who donated and Back of Beyond's staff for organizing Books for Tots to help support our schools and promote literacy. Pictured: Daniel Smith, Kimber McCandless, Tatum Packard and Azhure Reed helped Mrs. Tracy Renn, Grand County Middle School’s library program coordinator, go through the box of brand new books. [Photos: Grand County Middle School]
Most Popular
Articles
- In Memoriam: Albert and Betty Lucero
- The Mutt of the Week: Our KZMU Litter!
- Luxury train heads to Moab
- Working out the details: City staff, council work on code regulating new UTV rental businesses
- San Juan declines Rally on the Rocks lease
- Student Athlete Profiles: Ty Bohannon shoots to score
- A thirsty valley: City officials take a hard look at water resources nearing max
- Moab police use-of-force policy studied
- Vaccine rollout progresses in Grand County: Health department says available doses are limited
- Welcome Grand County's New Year's baby!
Images
Latest News
- The View: A retrospective perspective
- Letters to the Editor: Water is life
- Letters to the Editor: UTV Noise
- Letters to the Editor: An Open Letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
- Letters to the Editor: See it for what it is
- Desert Power Yoga: Local studio offers ‘something for everyone’
- Moab wastes not: Recycling center, Melnicoff win awards
- Release your inner warrior at Hurling Hatchets