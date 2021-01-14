Grand County Middle School

Again, the Moab Community came through for our schools, supporting the Books for Tots program run by Back of Beyond Books. The Grand County Middle School library was surprised by a donation of over 30 beautiful new books along with a gift card of $400 to help with further book purchases. GCMS students and staff would like to thank all those who donated and Back of Beyond's staff for organizing Books for Tots to help support our schools and promote literacy. Pictured: Daniel Smith, Kimber McCandless, Tatum Packard and Azhure Reed helped Mrs. Tracy Renn, Grand County Middle School’s library program coordinator, go through the box of brand new books. [Photos: Grand County Middle School]