Hello everyone, this is Cosmo, the Library Cat! Four times each year, the Grand County Public Library teams up with the Moab Music Festival to offer a special Musical Story Hour featuring a new musical artist. Our first 2021 artist is the composer and violist Kenji Bunch from Portland, Oregon. His beautiful music will accompany a reading of the book “Papa Brings me the World” by Jenny Sue Kostecki-Shaw. To watch, please visit the Grand County Public Library Facebook page at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 23. Kenji Bunch has received degrees in viola and composition from The Juilliard School and was a founding member of the ensembles Flux Quartet and Ne(x)tworks. He serves as the artistic director of Fear No Music, a music education nonprofit, and teaches at Portland State University, Reed College, and for the Portland Youth Philharmonic. You don’t want to miss this Musical Story Hour! If you can’t make it on Jan. 23, a recording will be available afterward on the library's Facebook page for on-demand viewing. Families are also invited to pick up a free children's activity bag to accompany this Musical Story Hour via curbside pickup at the library. Just call the librarians at 435-259-1111.