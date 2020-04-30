Gary Wade Campbell passed away peacefully, surrounded by family and friends on April 27.
Gary was born on May 17, 1940, in Durango, Colorado, to Marjorie Ethel Wood and William Bristor Campbell. Gary was one of four children. Gary was raised in Utah and Colorado along with his sisters Carol, BermaDean, and Ladell.
After graduation, Gary worked for the county roads department among other jobs, but he spent most of his life as a driller and that’s what he loved doing. Although Gary was hard of hearing, he was an excellent driller who knew what to do just by the vibration on the rigs.
Gary met his wife, Judie, in Moab in 1979. The two traveled to many states, following one drill rig or another, before settling in Lund, Utah. They loved living there and working on their place, which they were very proud of. When they began getting older, they moved to Bedrock, Colorado, to be near Gary’s sister, Carol.
Gary is survived by Judie, his wife of over 40 years; his son, JD Rose; his daughters, Debbie (Jerry) Swasey, Tina (Mark) Dickerson, Michelle Rose, and Cherie Ude; his sisters, Ladell Kinsey, and Carol Chiles; his nine grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren; and Little Man, his trusty dog. Gary is also survived by many other nieces, nephews and cousins.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marjorie; sister, BermaDean; his brother-in-law George; and granddaughter, Amanda Rose.
Gary’s family would like to express their sincere gratitude to his daughter Michelle Rose, who has been living with him and taking care of him for the past year, and to all the people who helped take care of Gary. Before he passed, Gary was surrounded by many family and friends from Bedrock, Paradox and the surrounding area.
At Gary’s request, cremation has taken place. He will be buried in Paradox, Colorado, at a private service that will take place at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.SpanishValleyMortuary.com.