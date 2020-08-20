Rescue

A 60-year-old man was doing some night photography at Corona Arch when he fell around 40 feet from a ledge and sustained serious injuries, authorities said. The man was able to send an SOS message from his emergency beacon and was aided by Grand County EMS and the Grand County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue team before being airlifted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction. “Thank you to all involved agencies for making a difficult situation go as smoothly and safely as possible. It's always a pleasure to work with such capable and professional agencies,” Grand County EMS officials wrote in a Facebook statement. [Grand County Search and Rescue Facebook page]