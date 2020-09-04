Underdog Animal Rescue

Underdog Rescue held one-day clinics in Aneth and Bluff, Utah, offering animal spay and neuter services, vaccinations, microchipping and tick treatment among other medical services. Underdog also handed out about 2,000 pounds of dog food as well as handsewn facemasks. The Moab nonprofit sponsors regular clinics of this sort on the reservation and is happy to accept financial assistance in any amount or volunteer help for clinic days. For more information, contact Underdog Rescue at 435-260-8861. [Courtesy photo]