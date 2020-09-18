The Gym on 5th (420 N. 500 West) is offering local teachers a deal during the month of October: an unlimited class pass for $85. Sign-ups are also open for a nutrition challenge to take place from Oct. 1 through Nov. 11. For more information or to sign up, go to theGymOn5th.com, email theGymOn5th@gmail.com or call 435-260-0964. [Courtesy photo]
Gym on 5th teacher discount, nutrition challenge fundraiser
