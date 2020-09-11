The Grand County Middle School Honor Society welcomed students back on Sept. 8, the first day of school. Pictured in the back row are Taylor Hirigoyen, Legacy Blake, Tatum Packard, Brynlei Cox, Macy Hamilton, Rosee Thomas, Addie Taylor, Aracely Medina, Trinity Bryant, Ximena Gonzalez Dominquez, Mickelle Lindsay, Yasmin Lovato, Kalan Bowden, Tianna Lazaro, Trace York, Jace Reidhead, Ean Ellis, Michael Mallory, Tyrell Stash, Travis Hirschfeld and John Lewis. Students in the front row are Hannah McKimmey, Magdalena Wilkowske, Brynlei Mays, Alexis Keddington, Katie Wakefield and Acel Hall.
Honor Society students not shown include Addy Oldroyd, Andre Bruno, Caden and Connor Swasey, Cooper Potts, Elisabeth Knight, Hope Shumway, Jade McPherson, Jordyn O'Donnal, Magenta Crane, Maizee Packard, Natalee Ganino, Riley McCurdy and Shane Jones. [Photo courtesy of the Grand County Middle School Facebook page]