Ms. Wilson's eighth-grade classes launched rockets for science at Grand County Middle School as part of a science unit studying potential and kinetic energy. “The kids engineered rockets to send an egg into the atmosphere and try to have it safely return with a parachute,” said Ms. Wilson. No reports on if there were any survivors from the rocket missions. [Photo: Grand County Middle School]
Most Popular
Articles
- Moab LDS chapel vandalized
- Arches closes gates almost every day this October
- COVID-19 strains systems: County Commission passes restrictions on events
- Just how loud are they? A standardized sound test could identify the noisiest UTVs.
- A homegrown daredevil
- Hawks to resign from county commission
- Governor declares pandemic state of emergency
- Husband of woman killed at Arches plans lawsuit
- Funds raised for victim of attack: Moab woman severely burned, alleged attacker in custody
- Eagle Eye opens: Work on the Raptor Route mountain bike trail system continues
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Latest News
- Letters to the Editor: If Only…
- The View: The once and future labor movement
- Up, up and away!
- Grand County High School October Students of the Month
- A rumble at Grand County Middle School
- Coats and notes: Local nonprofit, credit union host food and coat drives
- Thanksgiving delivered to your door: WabiSabi, Sweet Cravings and Synergy partner for 16th Annual Thanksgiving Meal
- Moab Chamber of Commerce plans safe holiday events