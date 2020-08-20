The Grand County High School Red Devils football team had injuries and inexperience bite them early and often as they fell to the defending 2A state champion Beaver Beavers 69-0 on Aug. 14 in Beaver.
The GCHS football team found itself at a disadvantage right from the start, giving up 28 first-quarter points. In addition to being scored upon at such a high rate, the Red Devils also lost two seniors to injury early on in the game. Senior quarterback Dante Wells was banged up early in the game, giving way to backup sophomore Chandler McDougall who played the position most of the rest of the game before being concussed.
Red Devil senior Chasee Croasmun, who plays running back and kick returner, was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a hit on a kickoff return late in the first quarter. When contacted after the game, Croasmun reported that he was hit from the front and the back on the tackle, then suffered a slight hip fracture after he landed on another player’s helmet. He said he would find out how long he would be out of action after a visit to an orthopedic surgeon.
Beaver tacked on 20 more points before halftime and scored their final 21 points in the third quarter.
Overall, the Red Devils turned the ball over six times with four interceptions and two fumbles, while amassing 120 yards of total offense. Dylan Harrison was GCHS's leading rusher with 19 yards, while Ryelan Jones caught three passes for 48 yards. Defensively, Trent Nelson led the Red Devils with eight tackles, while Harrison recorded seven tackles including a sack; and Collin Randall had seven tackles.
The Red Devils may be at a similar disadvantage this week in Cedar City as they take on the Canyon View Falcons. Four out of five Red Devil captains may not play against the 4A school due to injury, and five of the 17 sophomores on the roster are already banged up.
Kickoff against the Falcons is slated for Friday, Aug. 21 at 7 p.m.
SUB: Boys golf team begins its Region 12 slate
The GCHS boys golf team took fifth at Round Valley on Aug. 12, scoring 359 points. Wyatt Toney shot a 77 to lead the Red Devils, followed by an 80 by Rafe Saunders, a 93 by Tyler Bohannon and a 111 by Brendan Moore.
Sub: Coming up
The GCHS cross country team is scheduled to run at the San Juan Triangular in Blanding on Friday, Aug. 21.